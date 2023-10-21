Akosombo Dam Spillage: Anglican Church of Ghana supports victims with GH₵50,000.00

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – The Internal Province of Ghana (IpG), Anglican Communion, has supported victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage with an initial GH₵50,000.00 to alleviate their plight.

The donation was meant to relieve the burden of the affected people especially those in North, South and Central Tongu, the hardest-hit districts.

The spillage from the Akosombo Dam has resulted in significant loss of properties and displaced thousands of families.

The Church expressed her solidarity and sympathies to the victims in their challenging times.

A delegation led by The Rt. Rev’d Mathias Mededues-Badohu, Anglican Bishop of Ho, The Rt. Rev’d Dr George Kotei Neequaye, Suffragan Bishop of Accra, representing the House of Bishops, and some clergy, visited some of the affected communities.

The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa (CPWA), in an earlier statement, empathised with the families and individuals affected by the floods.

He said, “In these trying times, we encourage our fellow Anglicans, along with all people of goodwill, to come together and extend a helping hand to those in need.”

The Archbishop urged all Anglican congregations to remember affected residents and districts in prayers, asking for God’s strength, resilience and comfort for them.

He said the Bishops recognised the hardship, including damage to homes, loss of property and the disruption of daily life, and called on citizens to extend help to the victims.

The Most Rev’d Dr Ben-Smith said in expressing solidarity and support, the Anglican Bishops Conference was actively exploring opportunities within the Anglican Communion worldwide to collaborate with other relief organisations and local authorities to help those in need.

“To those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, we want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time. We believe that together, we can overcome these challenges and rebuild the affected communities.” he said.

