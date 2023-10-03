Akatsi South: 45-year-old man falls to death from coconut tree

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 3, GNA – A 45-year-old coconut seller at Akatsi in the Volta Region has died after falling from a coconut tree.

Atsu Kpeli, the deceased, from Akatsi Agbaflome- Kpelikope, died on the spot on Monday morning at about 0700 hours when he went in search of coconuts to buy and sell.

Eyewitnesses disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that, the incident, which happened at around Akatsi Kepson Guest House, saw the popular coconut seller falling from a coconut tree under which he was found dead in a pool of blood.

Some also alleged that the deceased could have lost balance in an attempt to reposition himself on the tree.

Neyram Satsi, a witness, told the GNA that relatives of the deceased had rushed to the scene together with the Akatsi police.

The body has since been deposited at the St. Paul’s Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

GNA

