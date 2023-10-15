Aid organizations deplore ‘appalling’ situation in Gaza Strip 

Berlin, Oct. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Aid organizations in Germany have warned of catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Medico and Misereor on Sunday called for international law to be complied with and the immediate establishment of humanitarian corridors to supply the 2.2 million people in the coastal territory.

The “attacks against international law” on the civilian population, civilian infrastructure and medical facilities must stop, they said in a joint statement. Both groups are working with health services and human rights organizations in Gaza.

“From everything we hear from our partner organizations, we know the situation is horrific,” said Tsafrir Cohen, executive director of aid and human rights organization Medico International.

“We are in the midst of a humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world, and it is worsening at breakneck speed.” Health services, electricity and water supplies had “completely collapsed.”

Supplies were all but depleted, it added. “Supplies of water, fuel and electricity must be restored,” said Pirmin Spiegel, chief executive of Misereor, the aid agency of the Roman Catholic Church.

“The people of Gaza cannot be held collectively responsible for Hamas’ brutal attacks.”

GNA

