Agrihouse Foundation awarded Franchise for Brazil’s leading International Cassava Fair, FIMAN

Podium Alimentos, the creator and manager of Brazil’s International Cassava Fair, FIMAN, has announced a five-year partnership with Ghana’s Agrihouse Foundation, as its official franchise holders, for the promotion, facilitation and marketing of the annual fair in Ghana.

In a statement issued by Podium Alimentos, Mr. Mauricio Gehlen, its Owner, expressed his excitement for the partnership with Agrihouse Foundation.

He emphasized that, the partnership with Agrihouse Foundation as the official franchise holder for FIMAN in Ghana, for the next five years will undoubtedly elevate and significantly enhance the program’s growth and increase participation in Ghana and Africa.

Mr. Gehlen added that Agrihouse Foundation has a commendable track record of consistently demonstrating unwavering dedication to sustainable agriculture and a proven history of promoting the agriculture industry in Ghana and beyond.

He explained that, Agrihouse Foundation will work with his office, to strengthen and enhance the prominence and impact of the FIMAN initiative in Ghana, with a primary focus on contributing to improving the cassava value chain, adding, “Cassava contributes significantly to the nutrition and livelihood of up to 500 million people in the world; beside serving as a primary staple food for millions of people, cassava is also an important raw material used for pharmaceutical and industrial purposes.”

Commodifying cassava presents Africa and the global community with an opportunity to reduce dependence on imports, enhance food security, and support economic growth.

Despite its immense potential, cassava has, often to a high level, been overlooked as a crop suitable for commercial production and commodification.

However, as global food demand continues to rise, the potential for cassava to contribute to agricultural growth in Africa and around the world is becoming increasingly apparent.

Mr. Mauricio Gehlen, emphasized that, the partnership will also facilitate the dissemination of global cassava research findings, innovations, and best practices to the Ghanaian cassava industry, fostering growth and sustainability.

This collaboration he said, signifies a great milestone in our efforts to foster greater international cooperation and knowledge exchange in the cassava industry.

For her part, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Miss Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa expressed her profound gratitude for this partnership.

“We are very excited and grateful to Podium Alimentos for giving us this amazing opportunity to do what we do best – Making Impact in the Agribusiness sector.”

As the official franchise holder in Ghana, we look forward to working diligently transparently with Podium Alimentos to ensure the continued success of the International Cassava Fair, FIMAN, and to advance sustainable agriculture while strengthening the cassava industry.

“It is imperative that we transform cassava into a standardized commodity that can be traded and exported on a large scale to boost national revenues, much like how we prioritize commodities such as gold, crude oil, and cocoa,” Miss Akosa emphasised.

As the official franchise holder in Ghana, Agrihouse Foundation is resolutely committed to cultivating a thriving cassava sector in Ghana and Africa. Simultaneously, we aim to work together, to foster greater international collaboration by connecting Ghanaian enterprises with potential investors and partners, who seek to penetrate the Ghanaian market, to explore partnerships and investment opportunities, with the cassava value chain, to collectively improve impact, economic growth, improve job creation and the introduction of new technologies to the sector.

As part our mandate of ensuring a stronger Ghanaian representation at the International Cassava Fair scheduled to take place from Tuesday, November 21, to Thursday, November 23 2023, in Paranavaí, Brazil, Agrihouse foundation is mobilizing farmers, processors, input dealers, Farmer-Based Organizations (FBOs), Aggregators, and value chain actors, individuals and businesses across the agriculture value chain to serve as exhibitors, participate and engage in Business Matchmaking sessions at the fair.

By facilitating the transfer of knowledge and championing the global dissemination of cassava research, innovations, and best practices from international experts to the Ghanaian cassava community, Agrihouse Foundation will work together with Poduim Alimentos to organize and facilitate strategic business-to-business meetings, networking, matchmaking, panel discussions, educational tours and farm visits for participants in Brazil.

“This exchange of expertise, we are confident, will further empower our stakeholders to be exposed to more innovative approaches and state-of-the-art technologies, leading to increased productivity and efficiency.

“Agrihouse Foundation is passionate towards the causes and tasks, we take up and we are positive to contribute in all means possible, to the growth of the Casssava value chain sector. Cassava is the next big thing. It is the next Cocoa,” Alberta added.

This collaboration underscores Podium Alimentos and Agrihouse Foundation’s steadfast commitment to advancing the cassava sector and promoting international cooperation within the Regional and Global agricultural landscape.

Over the next five years, the focus will be on propelling growth, sustainability, and innovation within the industry.

Agrihouse Foundation has a successful track record of spearheading similar International Trade and market linkage initiatives.

Its partnership with the Brazilian Embassy over the past ten years in promoting the annual Agrishow event in Brazil. Our partnership with the Israel Trade Office, in promoting educational Break-out Tours and Agritech in Israel, our partnership with the US- Ghana Chamber, Philadelphia, in promoting Trade and market linkages and our strong partnership with GhaNeb – Nebraska, in facilitating opportunities between Nebraska, among others, are testaments of our passion and strength in fostering and facilitating, successful Business, Trade and Investment opportunities between Countries.

Agrihouse Foundation are also the initiators and implementers of highly successful interventional projects in Ghana including the Gathering of the Royals, the Agric Students Career Guidance and Mentorship Dialogue Bootcamp, the Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Training and Tradeshow, the Women in Food and Agricultural Leadership Training Forum, the Gold in the Soil Awards, organized together with Global Affairs Canada.

Agrihouse Foundation are also the initiators and organizers of the Monthly Agriwoman Marketplace, the Monthly Beginner Agribusiness Masterclass and the internationally recognized 1household – 1 garden initiative and the annual Preharvest Agribusiness Exhibitions and Conference.

ABOUT FIMAN:

The International Cassava Fair, FIMAN, organized by Podium Alimentos is a globally recognized premier cassava tradeshow. It serves as a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange, innovation showcase, and networking among cassava stakeholders worldwide.

The three-day event will focus on the exchange of experiences, staying at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies, and forging successful partnerships. It will feature a dedicated Ghanaian Pavilion where key players in the cassava value chain can showcase their products and services, engage in B2B matchmaking, and make business presentations.

