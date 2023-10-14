Adopt maintenance culture in use of furniture — GES Director

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zanlerigu (U/E), Oct.14, GNA – Madam Mary-Magdalene Wompakeah, the Nabdam District Director of Education, has called on headteachers at the Zanlerigu Basic Schools and the Parents’ Association to ensure proper use and maintenance of furniture.

She noted that the attitude of not repairing broken furniture on time was largely contributing to the furniture deficit in schools in the District and the Zanlerigu cluster of schools was no exception.

Madam Wompakeah said: “Make good use of the items given but take good care of them by having maintenance culture, the problem has always been that they will donate furniture to you and within a short time the furniture is broken but if you have a maintenance culture and one nail is removed, you replace it to keep the furniture strong for the children to use.”

Madam Wompakeah made the call when Nongzoya Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO), donated some furniture to the schools in the cluster of Zanlerigu Basic Schools.

A total of 75 dual desks were donated to the schools.

In addition, the Foundation donated 2,400 exercise books, textbooks, two television sets, cultural costumes, school uniforms, bags, and footballs, among others to the Junior High, Primary and Kindergarten (KG) schools in the area.

The items worth over GH₵60,000 was to facilitate teaching and learning in the schools.

Mr David Nagbila, the Local Coordinator of Nongzoya Foundation, presenting the items to the Nabdam Education Directorate at the Zanlerigu JHS, stated that the vision of the Foundation was to inculcate academic excellence in the young ones in the Zanlerigu community and urged them to study hard.

Mr Maxwell Divom, the Assembly member of the Zanlerigu-Dagliga Electoral Area, thanked the Foundation for the kind gesture and called on the pupils to let their performances reflect the assistance offered them by the Foundation.

“On behalf of the District Chief Executive and on my own behalf, I want to thank Mrs Marianne Adonaba and Mr Abu Adonaba who are the brains behind the Nongzoya Foundation for this donation to us, we are much grateful, and we hope the Lord keep you going,” he stated.

He added: “This donation would create a conducive environment for the students to learn and I call on the teachers of the school to work hard to improve the academic performance of the schools, I also call on the community members to help the school guard against the destruction of these materials to be used purposely for what they have been donated,” he added.

Mr Bruce Ayine Akolgo, the Head teacher of the Zanlerigu primary school, expressed his gratitude to the Nongzoya Foundation and gave assurance that the materials would be put to good use.

GNA

