Absence of juror halts murder trial of ‘Sexy Dodon’

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The absence of a juror halted the trial of Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy dodon, who is being held for allegedly murdering former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, J. B Danquah Adu.

The court was informed after its legal vacation that one of the seven-member jury had given birth the day before, so was absent.

The court presided over by Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo said the foreman (leader of the jury) made calls to the juror, but she allegedly refused to answer the calls.

The judge said, later: “I called her to give me a date which she believes she can join the trial. From my engagement with her which lasted for about 15 minutes, she was unable to tell me when she can come to court.”

She said the juror insisted she needed three months according to her doctor to recover although she said she had a normal delivery.

The court said in view of the above it had no option than to change the date for the trial.

It, therefore, adjourned the matter to November 7, 2023.

Daniel Asiedu is being held on charges of murder and robbery.

His accomplice, Vincent Bossu, is facing a charge of conspiracy to rob.

They have denied the charges, and the court has remanded them into prison custody.

They are being held for the various roles they allegedly played in the murder of the former Member of Parliament at his residence at Shiashie in 2016.

