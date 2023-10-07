7 members of same family killed in South India road accident

NEW DELHI, Oct. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) – As many as seven members of a family, including a woman and two children, died in a road accident in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, confirmed a local government official.

The car carrying the victims, collided head-on with a truck in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, when the family was returning to their home in Bengaluru, capital of adjoining state Karnataka, after offering prayers at a temple.

There were a total of eight people in the car.

One person was injured and admitted to a local government hospital. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the scene, and authorities issued a lookout notice to locate him.

Around 150,000 people die in road accidents in India every year, often caused by drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, poor road infrastructure, and driving by underage or untrained drivers.

