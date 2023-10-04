4th Financial Fair: Registration ongoing

Accra, Oct. 02, GNA – Registration for the 4th Banking, Insurance, Pensions and Securities fair (The Financial Fair) is ongoing.

The event, which has been endorsed by the Ministry of Finance, is under the auspices of Kotlers Management Services, a strategic management consultancy firm.

Mr Samuel Ogyiri Sackey, Managing Director of the Firm, said the Fair would be the ‘melting point’ for all stakeholders in the financial sector and encouraged them to register on time.

The event, themed “Making prudent financial decisions in time of adversities”, is expected to draw key stakeholders in the financial sector and its ancillaries, to deliberate on expediting the recovery of the institutions from recent struggles.

Mr Ogyiri Sackey said the Fair would be characterised by marketing activities, sensitisation events, business matchmaking, partnerships, and networking, and encouraged banks, insurance, Pensions, Securities and other players in the sector to take advantage of the platform.

He said it would feature a “Business Forum” to discuss challenges in making prudent financial decisions in time of adversities with focus on generating creative ideas, entrepreneurship, and attracting local and foreign investors.

Mr Ogyiri Sackey said the continued support of the Ministry of Finance and the National Insurance Commission for the Fair had made it “the story changer” for participants over the years, and commended them for the commitment to the growth of the financial sector.

He said the interest of the Finance Ministry and NIC was indicative of the regulators’ commitment to leveraging the platform provided by the Fair to address challenges that had plagued the financial industry.

“Since the beginning of this event in 2007, they have been very supportive. We can’t thank them enough for the commitment to the sector,” he said.

The “Financial Fair” will take place simultaneously at the University of Ghana Business School-Graduate school’s Park, near UPSA and AMA City Hall’s forecourt at Accra Central, from Wednesday 11th October to Friday 13th October 2023.

Stakeholders in the industry are urged to participate in the financial literacy and inclusion programme, which aims at rebuilding confidence in the financial sector.

Participants are to register via www.thefinancialfair.com or contact 0207330053 for more information.

GNA

