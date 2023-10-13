13th Africa Games: Sports Minister accounts government’s investment in World-Class Sports facilities

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports has said government is making progress with the development of world-class sports facilities to host the 13th Africa Games in Accra.

He said these major works were being done at the University of Ghana, the Games village, Rugby pitch and also the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The Member of Parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency said this whiles speaking at the opening of a seven-day stakeholders meeting to review the progress of the competition.

“Government has made significant investment in the construction of world-class Sports facilities, and it is evident by the remarkable progress of work ongoing at the University of Ghana, the Games village, Rugby pitch and also the Borteyman Sports Complex which would be transformed into a University of Sports for Development,” he said.

Mr. Ussif highlighted Government’s commitment and willingness to promote sports following its benefit on economic, social, cultural and inclusive paradigms.

He thanked the African Union Sports Council, Association of Olympic Committees of Africa, Association of African Sports and other institutions for their unwavering support to host one of the best-ever continental competitions.

The Minister announced that as part of making next year’s event a memorable one, medals presented to athletes would be made of pure gold, silver and bronze.

The stakeholders meeting is expected to end on Wednesday 4th October, 2023 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The 2024 Africa Games would commence Friday, March 8,2023 to Saturday, March 23,2023.

