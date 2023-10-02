Torkornoo wins Man Ghana 2023 at Akropong

By Rihana Adam
Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Abraham Torkornoo, Light Heavyweight Bodybuilder emerged winner of the 2023 Odwira Festival Man Ghana competition held at Akropong in the Eastern Region.
Torkornoo, he defeated James Atsu, the Middleweight champion to win the ultimate.
On the female Bikini category Celestine Zometi Dogbeda was crowned winner of the 2023 championship.
Winners from first to third places received a cash prizes from the sponsors – Fitnation, organisers of the 2023 Odwira Festival.
The competition, which was organised for the first time in the region saw about 30 athletes competing for honours.
Some Executive Members of Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association were present included, Abdul Hayye Yartey(President), George Fausta Baffoe(Vice President), Peace Edwards(Judge), Ekow Martins(Judge), Dr Samuel Agyei(Head of Technical), Christine Ashley(General Secretary), Rosemary Fiadonu(Treasurer), Eric Amoako Twum, Chief Executive Officer of Fitnation and Clement Osei Aboagye(Media Head).
Below is full list of the various winners.
Men’s Physique above 178cm Above
Benjamin Yao Bledjumah-winner
Below 178cm-below
Fredrick Abugah-winner
Classic Physique
Francis Nanaberg Arthur-Winner
Bikini
Celestine Zometi Dogbeda-winner
Light Heavyweight
Abraham Torkornoo-winner
Middle weight
James Atsu Adadevoh-winner
