Torkornoo wins Man Ghana 2023 at Akropong

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Abraham Torkornoo, Light Heavyweight Bodybuilder emerged winner of the 2023 Odwira Festival Man Ghana competition held at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

Torkornoo, he defeated James Atsu, the Middleweight champion to win the ultimate.

On the female Bikini category Celestine Zometi Dogbeda was crowned winner of the 2023 championship.

Winners from first to third places received a cash prizes from the sponsors – Fitnation, organisers of the 2023 Odwira Festival.

The competition, which was organised for the first time in the region saw about 30 athletes competing for honours.

Some Executive Members of Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association were present included, Abdul Hayye Yartey(President), George Fausta Baffoe(Vice President), Peace Edwards(Judge), Ekow Martins(Judge), Dr Samuel Agyei(Head of Technical), Christine Ashley(General Secretary), Rosemary Fiadonu(Treasurer), Eric Amoako Twum, Chief Executive Officer of Fitnation and Clement Osei Aboagye(Media Head).

Below is full list of the various winners.

Men’s Physique above 178cm Above

Benjamin Yao Bledjumah-winner

Below 178cm-below

Fredrick Abugah-winner

Classic Physique

Francis Nanaberg Arthur-Winner

Bikini

Celestine Zometi Dogbeda-winner

Light Heavyweight

Abraham Torkornoo-winner

Middle weight

James Atsu Adadevoh-winner

GNA

