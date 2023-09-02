Young women given coaching on change leadership to impact society

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – A group of young women drawn from within the corporate world has been taken through coaching on change leadership in their quest to impact lives and society.

The women, who had been been playing active roles in their fields of endeavour, were urged to embrace coaching and mentoring whilst they engage in practical steps to make the change they envisioned.

The coaching seminar was organised by Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana and Women, Media and Change in collaboration with African Women Leaders Network, Ghana Chapter under the theme: “Gender and Empowerment: Coaching Leaders for Change.”

Madam Suzanne Lauber Fürst, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, who was the lead coach said it was important for leaders to go through some training, coaching and mentoring as such activities were needed for effective leadership.

She said leadership was about bringing changes and therefore, a change leader must understand the dynamics within the society, make the people part of the decision making and not decide in isolation.

Madam Suzanne Lauber Fürst urged the ladies to have courage and reach out to the communities they serve, put their ideas forward, listen, find people to support work and put the idea into actions.

“We need to clearly state the change we want to see, how to get there, how we are going to achieve the change because people need to know where they can put their efforts so that they come with their expertise, skills and hopes,” Madam Lauber Fürst said.

Madam Juliet Amoah, Country Director, Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana, said coaching was critical to the development of every individual particularly the youth and how to do it was important.

“All leadership involves is teaching how to be fruitful and impactful in society and to behave ethically in society and it is our expectation that this seminar would help all of us in our endeavour,” she said.

Dr Charity Binka, Executive Director, Women, Media and Change (Womec), advised the young women to be steadfast in creating a good path for themselves and the society.

“Please see this seminar as an opportunity to learn something new. It is refreshing to be here and we welcome avenue to build on the experiences we have had,” the Executive Director.

Her organisation had coached and built up 500 adolescent girls in Kpone Katamanso where they had

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

