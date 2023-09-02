Ecobank Staff donate to Weija Leprosarium

By Tracy Amankwah Peprah

Accra, Sep. 2, GNA – Employees of Ecobank Ghana Saturday donated food items, medicines, detergents and water to the Weija Leprosarium.

The donation, the first of its type, was gathered by staff from the Ecobank’s Zone One Cluster, which includes Tema, East Airport, Spintex, Sakumono, and Silver Star branches.

Mr Edward Botchway, Executive Director, Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank, said at the donation event at the Weija Leprosarium that the bank and its employees were committed to making a difference in the community.

“When you look at the need, when you look at the stigma that the inhabitants go through, clearly, you see the areas we could support. This had to be one of the areas we added to our list,” he said.

Mr. Botchway told the Leprosarium that assistance from the bank’s staff would be periodic.

“Hearing the need, we cannot leave this to the government or individuals alone. We all have to contribute. For us, this cannot be a one off event. It would be an event on our calendar that we would look at on a continuous basis,” he indicated

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, a key figure in the Leprosarium’s management, expressed gratitude to the donors.

He commended the employees for their selflessness.

“I am happy to see so many here from Ecobank. I am surprised and happy. They could have gone for weddings, engagements, funerals but they came here on a Saturday morning amidst the rain.”

Father Campbell requested help from other entities, saying that the Weija Leprosarium was in constant need.

“We are always in need. I am always begging for help because it’s so many. People from other Leprosarium always come to me with their needs. Our doors are open for your help, you can come and support us in many ways. All the residents here are on the need fund which is two cedis a day. That won’t get us far,” he said.

Mr. John Ampao, the Leprosarium’s Senior Prefect, thanked the Ecobank employees for their extraordinary kindness.

