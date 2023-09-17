World Vision Ghana decommissions Area Programme in the Nkwanta South

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Sept 17, GNA- World Vision Ghana (WVG) had marked the official closure of its Area Programme in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region, which has been in existence for the past 28 years.

The closing ceremony was characterized by presentation of awards to past and present administrators of World Vision in the Nkwanta South Municipality, beneficiaries, sharing of testimonies, display of cultural dance by groups from all the tribes in the Municipality.

Madam Laura Christina Delvalle, National Director, World Vision Ghana, in an address read for her by Madam Akua Mensah, Director, People and Culture (PNC), stated that over the last 28 years, WVG had appropriately channelled the resources from their cherished donors and sponsors into priority transformational development interventions, resulting in the evidence of impact they have witnessed in the lives of most vulnerable children today.

She said before World Vision Ghana began its activities in Nkwanta South Municipality in January 1993 with funding from World Vision United States ( USA), there were numerous reports relating to waterborne diseases due to limited access to safe water , improved Sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities at household, institutional and Community levels.

She said women and children walked over six kilometres to the nearest streams, rivers, and ponds to fetch unsafe water for household use.

At that time, she said the entire Nkwanta South had no pipe borne water system, it was devastating to learn from the August 1999 Nkwanta District Health service report that, five per cent of the population used pond/ dam, 76 per cent of the district population used Gecheibu river as their main source of water, which caused diseases like guinea worm infestation, diarrhea and other water and sanitation related diseases.

World Vision working with the district now Municipality over the years had provided 50 boreholes and six mechanised water system for 36 beneficiary Communities, including 12 Communities in the Nkwanta North district.

She said as a result, the proportion of household using an improved drinking water increase from 17 per cent in 1996 to 91 per cent in 2022 ( December 2022 AP end Line survey report).

Touching on the programme impact and beneficiaries, she said a total 28,740 girls below 18 years old, 27, 345 boys below 18 years old, 40,437 women and 38, 400 men ,which sum up to 134,922 population of Nkwanta benefited from the WVH Area Programme in the Nkwanta North and South.

Among the key achievements made are three-unit KG classroom block with ancillary WASH facilities constructed in 12 different Communities, six-unit primary classroom blocks in 18 different Communities, five No three- unit JHS classroom block with ancillary WASH facilities,

boys’ and girls’ dormitory for Kpassa Senior High Technical School, five- unit Teachers bungalow for four Communities schools and five libraries stocked with books with Nkwanta South Municipal library supported with 20 computers and over 2,500 pieces of furniture provided.

The Area Programme also supported about 52 students to further their education in the teacher training colleges and a 10 member Municipal Teacher support team formed with a total of 1,193 teachers trained and 34 after-school reading clubs established.

Touching on health, she said seven CHPS compounds were constructed while a total 10,000 babies and toddlers fully immunised in a 10-year constructive immunization drive, 211 people living with HIV/AIDS supported with anti-retroviral drugs and many more.

She used the opportunity to thank chiefs, elders, heads of department, government appointees, community volunteers, partners, staffs, stakeholders for their support in seeing the programME up to it end but added that all should endeavor to continue to follow diligently the various sustainability structures and system they have put in place for sustained well- being of their children.

Mr Bright Gesuokong, a beneficiary of World Vision Ghana Area Programme, thanked WVG for seeing him through his education from the basic level to tertiary and making his dream a reality.

The closure of the Area Programme in the Nkwanta South Municipality was celebrated under the theme; Celebrating 28 years of transformational development for children, their families and Communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The occasion saw in attendance of Heads of department, chiefs, opinion leaders, students, stakeholders, and former administrators.

Mr Abugre Joseph, Municipal Coordinating Director of Nkwanta South, who spoke on behalf of the MCE, thanked World Vision Ghana for their immersed contributions towards the development of the Municipality and also pledged to maintain all the structures constructed by world vision for others to come and benefit.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

