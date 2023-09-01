We will enhance our strategies to break the eight-Aspirant

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Sept. 01, GNA – Mr Selasi Godwin Teyi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries aspirant for the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region says the party will revamp its strategies to break the eight in the 2024 general elections.

“Our strategies would include party reunion, creation of more jobs in the areas of agriculture, health, and education.”

Mr Teyi, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency, expressed the hope that his delegates would give him the nod to lead the party in the constituency to unseat Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the area.

Mr Teyi promised to reunite the party in the constituency which was aimed at attracting more votes for the party in the general elections.

“NPP has done a lot in the areas such infrastructural development, health, education, sports,among others which must be given another term to rule,” he added.

Mr Teyi also pledged to lobby for more developmental projects to meet the needs of his constituents for accelerated growth.

“The policies of our party such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One District one Factory and others are clear indications that we will surely break the eight.”

Mr Teyi would contest the NPP parliamentary primaries with Mr Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, the Keta Constituency Secretary and Mr Godknows Blebu, the National Disaster Management Organization Director for Keta.

A victory for Teyi will enable him to face Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 general elections.

