Amewu pledges support for investigations after touring incident scenes at Godenu

Gbi-Wegbe (V/R), Sept. 01, GNA – Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) and Railway Development Minister, has pledged his support for traditional authorities and the people of Gbi Godenu following clashes that led to the death of two people.

The clash followed an incident, where a Police vehicle knocked down a man off his motorbike on Wednesday over alleged contraband and the setting ablaze of the Police vehicle involved.

Mr Amewu, who toured incident scenes after a Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) meeting, said he would ensure that an independent investigation was carried out and perpetrators including Police officers and citizens indicted, be brought to book.

He said he was disappointed by the turnout and noted that no concrete result would be reached if the Police alone were allowed to investigate the incident.

Mr Amewu noted that the incidents regarding Police ‘brutality’ in the Constituency were becoming unacceptable.

He said the reports received juxtaposed with accounts from the Police showed that it was not an accident as claimed by the Police.

Mr Amewu urged the people to calm down while investigations were carried out.

Wednesday’s incident has brought Police brutality in the Gbi Wegbe enclave to three within the last eight months.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, said the current situation overwhelmed the community.

He said there must be an independent investigation to ascertain the truth.

Togbe Keh said the Police account was that the rider fell off the motorbike while being chased after he refused to stop for Police checks.

He said the Police said while they were avoiding walking over the rider, their car veered off and ended up in the gutter.

Togbe Keh said another Police account said the youth themselves in the community and set the motor bikes ablaze.

He said some teachers in Godenu were beaten, while schools could not open, and safety of teachers could still not be guaranteed.

Togbe Keh noted that individuals affected hailed from different traditional areas and if the situation were not properly handled, it could degenerate into further situations.

He appealed to the youth to exercise calm and be law abiding.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) through the tour counted burnt motorbikes at six various points, six vehicles damaged, and houses burnt.

Two of the vehicles with registration numbers GN 4618-12 and GX 9734-13 are properties of Togbe Osei III, Sub-divisional Chief of Gbi Godenu.

Some individuals were manhandled, houses, school blocks and signposts perforated with bullets while stores were broken into, and sales made away with.

GNA gathered that the motor rider is receiving treatment while a source close to one of the people arrested during the incident said they were released.

Schools in Gbi Godenu have not been opened following the incident.

However, the deceased have been identified only as Chesto from Hohoe and David from Gbi Kledzo.

