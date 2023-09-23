We must become ambassadors and envoys of peace – Dr Lawrence Tetteh

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 23, GNA – The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has called on Ghanaians to become envoys and ambassadors of peace.

He said when Ghanaians embraced peace, the children would help promote peace everywhere.

He said there was the need for messages of peace to be preached in various places of worship, work places and homes.

Dr Tetteh was speaking during the Volta and Oti International Day of Peace Summit 2023 organised by the Regional Peace Council and held at Hohoe.

He said international peace organisations had failed in their efforts as the Russia-Ukraine war and other wars at certain parts of the world had shown.

The summit on the theme: “Action for Peace: Celebrating Champions of Peace,” reflected on the progress made and recognising the exceptional contributions of selected government officials, traditional leaders, peace ambassadors, and journalists who supported the Regional Peace Council’s intervention in the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict.

Dr Tetteh noted that offences were traps and baits that had destroyed the rank and file of communities, adding that there would be enough peace if the energies used by people in fighting their enemies were channelled into creating peace.

He said Ghanaians believed in peace and must not lose sight of the benefits being enjoyed in peace, urging that all people must continue to embrace peace and love, and most importantly, inculcate it in the youth.

Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Chairman, National Peace Council, in speech read on his behalf by Mr Frank Bodza, Deputy Director, Conflict Management and Resolution, said fostering peace contributed to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals and achieving the Goals would create a culture of peace for all people.

He said many individuals and institutions had played various roles that had contributed immensely to calming tensions and bringing peace to many communities in the region and the Peace Council and stakeholders had taken note of the remarkable feats.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, called on people to continue to take meaningful actions for peace.

He said in unity and understanding, Ghanaians could guide each other’s path, and make the region, nation, and world a better and more peaceful place.

He noted that the Alavanyo-Nkonya violence had toned down and the negative social-psychological dynamics that once fueled the conflict, such as trauma, enmity, and entrapment, were gradually being reversed, which was a testament of the power of collaboration and the enduring spirit of peace that resided within communities.

Dr Letsa said the journey towards sustainable peace was an ongoing one, even though challenges might arose but it was the collective commitment that would enable people to attain lasting peace.

“We must continue to engage in dialogue, promote inclusivity and address the root causes of conflicts to ensure a lasting and harmonious coexistence.”

Reverend Seth Mawutor, Volta Regional Peace Council Chairman, noted that the level of peace attained currently in Alavanyo and Nkonya must not be taken for granted.

He said the Council had proposed paying appropriate reparation to victims of conflict-related violence to bring closure to the pains of those who lost their relatives and those who suffered conflict-related injuries for no fault.

Awards were presented to political, religious and traditional leaders, and some journalists among others, including Mr Clemence Gyato, a Peace Ambassador.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly to commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and people as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

GNA

