Knowledge Transfer Learning Site inaugurated at Abesim-Sunyani 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Abesim-Sunyani, Sept. 23, GNA – A Knowledge Transfer Learning Site has been inaugurated at Abesim, near Sunyani with the aim to enhancing the skills of farmers through the utilisation of simple technologies that make use of natural materials found in their environment.

Established by the East West Seed Foundation, a non-governmental organisation under East West Seeds (EWS) International, a leading hybrid seed producer headquartered in Thailand, the learning site seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange and improve agricultural best practices.

Through the site, farmers would learn how to adopt and implement basic techniques such as mulching, using readily available materials like cocoa leaves, rice straw, dried grass and corn husks in order to achieve higher crop yields.

The Site had successfully cultivated a variety of vegetables including Onions (Prema), Cabbage (Nuzaka F1), Cucumber (Nandini), Sweet Corn (Sugar King F1), Tomato (Padma F1), Eggplant (Kibibi F1), and Hot Pepper (Efia F1).

Briefing the media about the project, Ms. Jemima Djah, the Knowledge Transfer Manager, Ghana expressed the hope that if farmers adopted those simple techniques and utilise materials readily available in their environment, there would be a reduction in fruit spoilage, leading to increased income and improved livelihoods for them.

She explained the techniques and materials were specifically around the farmers, but unfortunately they had not paid much attention to them, indicating that it would be an eye-opening experience for the farmers to see and adopt those techniques and materials.

Ms. Djah emphasised the results achieved clearly demonstrated that their staff were well-trained and ready to be deployed into communities in the Bono Region, saying they would go to the farmers’ and set up demonstration farms, eliminating the need for farmers to travel to the learning site.

She further said the learning farm would serve as a training ground for professionals, including Ministry of Food and Agriculture extension officers who wished to enhance their knowledge in specific areas, while schools interested in bringing their students to study the technology were also encouraged to do so.

Ms. Djah expressed the hope to see more young people, especially women, actively involved in agriculture, adding that it could be a profitable venture for the youth, particularly vegetable production.

She said the ultimate goal was to engage with farmers nationwide through the Municipal and District Directorates of Ministry of Food and Agriculture and called for collaboration through provision of lands for demonstration farms.

The event drew farmers from the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions and selected farmers from across the country.

GNA

