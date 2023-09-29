We aren’t perturbed by Kyerematen’s resignation – Wenchi NPP

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi (B/R), Sept. 29, GNA – Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Wenchi in the Bono Region, said the constituency is unperturbed by the resignation of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former flagbearer aspirant of the party.

Being a stronghold of the NPP, he said the members and sympathizers were not surprised about the decision of the former Trade and Industry Minister to leave the NPP.

“Some of us counted him out and expected his resignation even long before our super delegates conference,” Mr Adu said. Mr Kyerematen, on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation and that he would contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

He cited levels of intimidation and monetisation, which he alleged characterised the super delegates conference, describing that as unprecedented in the history of internal elections of the NPP.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi, Mr Adu, a former Constituency Youth Organiser, however said the party was poised to win and “break the eight” in election 2024 and “nobody can frustrate or undermine our efforts”.

He admitted that Mr Kyerematen was a founding member of the NPP and had contributed to its growth and development, however, “his resignation is an indication that he was not genuinely committed to the course of our great NPP”.

“But I want to assure you that his resignation can’t affect our chances of winning the next general election because no loyal member of the NPP would follow him.” “In fact, the party people in Wenchi are extremely disappointed in him.

This is not because we are worried or bothered by his resignation, but because he has been unfaithful to the NPP in general.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

