UN experts warn of ongoing atrocities in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) — Nearly one year after the cease-fire to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, UN experts on Monday warned of ongoing atrocities.

The statement was made by the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, which was established by the United Nations Human Rights Council in December 2021, to conduct thorough and impartial investigations.

The commission investigates allegations of violations and abuses of international human rights law, as well as violations of international humanitarian law and international refugee law in Ethiopia, committed since November 2020 by all parties to the conflict, including the possible gender dimensions of such violations and abuses.

“Nearly one year since the signing of an agreement to cease hostilities in Ethiopia, atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity are still being committed in the country, and peace remains elusive,” the commission said in its latest report released Monday. “The situation in Ethiopia remains extremely grave,” a statement by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) quoted Commission Chair Mohamed Chande Othman as saying. “While the signing of the agreement may have mostly silenced the guns, it has not resolved the conflict in the north of the country, in particular in Tigray, nor has it brought about any comprehensive peace,” Othman added. “Violent confrontations are now at a near-national scale, with alarming reports of violations against civilians in the Amhara region and ongoing atrocities in Tigray.”

Earlier this year, the Ethiopian government released its draft “Ethiopia Policy Options for Transitional Justice,” launching a series of consultations on a potential domestic transitional justice process. The commission, however, said the process has been rushed to meet an arbitrary deadline set by the government and has not sufficiently engaged victims in many areas, including Ethiopian refugees living in neighboring countries.

GNA

