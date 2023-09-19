Sompa FM’s health clinic screens more than 600 residents in Sunyani  

Sunyani, Sept. 19, GNA – More than 600 residents in the Sunyani Municipality were at the weekend screened for various health conditions with those with complications referred to health facilities for examination and treatment.

The Sunyani-based Sompa FM, as part of its corporate social responsibility, organised the free health screening at the Coronation Park in which children, the youth and aged benefitted.

They came from Abesim, Antwikrom, Kuotokrom, Yawhima, and Atronie among other deprived communities.

In collaboration with some private health facilities, including the St Ignatius Eye Centre, Heavens Labs, and 21st Clinic, the people were screened for Hepatitis ‘B’, body mass index, sugar level, blood pressure, diabetes, and provided with eye and dental services.

Some of the beneficiaries received free medication and reading glasses.

Mr Yaw Aboagye Boadi, the General Manager, Sompa FM, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the station instituted the ‘Sompa Health Clinic’ in 2022 to provide free health services, particularly to the vulnerable and poor in the society.

“The annual Sompa Health Clinic has come to stay to provide opportunities for residents to know their health status and discourage self-medication…” he said.

Besides educating, entertaining and informing its audience, Mr Boadi said the FM Station prioritised health and expressed the hope that the annual clinic would inspire people to appreciate the need to avoid self-medication and get periodic medical check-ups to enhance their well-being.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the station and urged it to sustain the programme for the general good of the people.

