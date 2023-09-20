Ukraine claims missile attack on Russian military bases in Crimea

Moscow, Sept 20, (dpa/GNA) – Ukraine’s military intelligence service said on Wednesday, that Kiev launched an attack on Russian military bases in occupied Crimea.

Andriy Yusov, the spokesman for the intelligence service of the Defence Ministry, provided the information to the Ukrainian magazine Babel on Wednesday.

He did not elaborate on the attacks, or what damage was inflicted.

Ukrainian media reported earlier that loud explosions were heard in Crimea, particular in the area of the Belbek and Kacha military airfields. Both are located north of the port city of Sevastopol.

Videos also circulated on social media, showing clouds of smoke.

Authorities in Crimea, however, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, said Ukrainian attacks had been repelled.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, said on Telegram that air defences had prevented airstrikes on Sevastopol.

According to him, the thick clouds of smoke were caused by smoke deliberately sprayed in the air, to protect against missile attacks.

The opposition Telegram channel Crimeanwind, reported several ambulances and fire trucks were seen driving north of Sevastopol. Electricity was reported to be out in some parts of the city.

GNA

