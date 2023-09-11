TXT Ghana rebrands to GWO SEVO Solutions Ghana Limited

Accra, Sept 11, GNA – TXT Ghana Limited, a pioneer and leading provider of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) in Ghana, has announced its new corporate identity under the name “GWO SEVO Solutions Ghana Limited.”

“GWO SeVO,” which is a Haitian Creole phrase meaning Big Brain, has been adopted by the company to reflect its experienced, innovative, and diverse talents deploying the full might of ever evolving technology solutions that delivered robust audience acquisition and content distribution solutions tailored to meet a wide range of business objectives,” it said in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday.

“We have been at the forefront of driving innovation and excellent service delivery in the Mobile VAS segment in Ghana since our company’s inception in 2005, partnering with all of Ghana’s Mobile Network Operators and other industry collaborators,” Nii Sodza Laryea, the Executive Chairman of GWO SEVO, said.

He added that the ambition of the company now was to develop one of Africa’s most credible range of integrated “Audience Acquisition”; “Content Distribution”; “Content Monetization”; and “Advertising Technology” solutions, backed by a world class data management system.

“This exciting future is strong reason for the redefinition of our corporate identity and repositioning of the company,” Mr Laryea said.

As elaborated on the company’s brand-new website (https://www.gwosevo.com), he explained, GWO SEVO’s new operating model was also aimed at partnering institutions and organisations across Africa to connect with their target audiences, create impactful engagement, and evolve their marketing and customer development efforts on the back of robust technology solutions.

“Under this new brand identity and innovative product offering, GWO SEVO is primed to deliver great value for all stakeholders,” the Executive Chairman assured.

GNA

