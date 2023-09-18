Two Universities to receive practical content in Biomedical Engineering  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana, Legon, will on Tuesday September 19, 2023, receive a more practical content in Biomedical Engineering (BME) courses.

The course aims to modernise biomedical engineering courses and upgrade them to make them more practical than current.

The project is supported through the develop funding programme which GIZ implements on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

A news brief issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, the Minister of Health, will usher the new Biomedical Engineering in the Universities with the launch of the innovative project, dubbed: “Upskilling Biomedical Engineers for Ghana.”

It said the launch will bring biomedical engineering experts, students and faculty from universities offering BME courses, dignitaries from the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Institution of Engineering, development partners and project partners.

Holger Till, Develop Team Lead at GIZ Ghana said the launch will improve the skillset of BME experts in Ghana, to handle and maintain medical devices and come up with innovative solutions.

It will enhance the efficiency of the technologies already in use and improve the lives of patients living with various conditions.

Medical service providers B. Braun, Delft Imaging Ghana and Sysmex Europe and the learning platform Area9 Lyceum will provide Universities with quality equipment’s, technology, and services.

“The project goals comprise re-accrediting the modernised bachelor courses with the first 280 students having graduated and 100 health sector professionals having completed a modernised training as part of their continuous professional development which will strengthen Ghana’s health system,” it said.

GNA

