Two cashew-growing communities receive healthcare support from ofi

Techiman (BE/R), Sept 07, GNA – Two cashew-growing communities in the Bono East Region have received healthcare support from olam food ingredients (ofi), a leading cashew exporter, to improve health care delivery.

The beneficiary communities are Pamdu in the Kintampo South District and Mesidan in the Techiman North District.

The support, a corporate social responsibility of ofi, involved the refurbishment of a delivery ward and the construction of a new shed for the Mesidan Health Facility.

It also involved a breastfeeding awareness programme and thedonation of some medical equipment, including a fridge to store vaccines and two baby weighing scales to the Pamdu Health Unit.

The nursing mothers who participated also received baby diapers, wipes and soap.

The breastfeeding awareness programme was to educate, empower, and support mothers of the Pamdu community, raise awareness and foster a sense of community solidarity through shared experiences and mutual support.

Participants were equipped with information on breastfeeding best practices, nutritional needs, and overall maternal well-being.

This was done in collaboration with Globally Reaching ofi Women (GROW).

Speaking at the event, Mr Yusif Amankwa, General Manager for ofi’s Cashew Business, said the company believed that education and awareness creation were essential tools to achieving transformation.

“This Breastfeeding Awareness Programme aims to positively impact the lives of mothers and infants in the Pamdu community by offering essential information and promoting healthy practices,” he said. “We’re to contribute to the overall health and well-being of families in the Region.”

Mr Amankwa explained that the refurbishment of the delivery ward and shed for the people of Mesidan was a testament of their dedication to helping create an enduring and meaningful impacts in the society.

The company, he said, hoped to contribute to safer and more reliable healthcare services for the people of Mesidan.

“This endeavour aligns with our broader mission of enhancing the overall quality of life for the communities we are privileged to collaborate with,” the General Manager added.

Madam Sylvia Amo-Asare, President of ofi Ghana’s Women’s Network (GROW), the implementing partners of the programme, sai: “This multifaceted initiative promotes maternal and child health and demonstrates the influential role that businesses can play in uplifting communities and fostering a brighter future for all.”

Mr Michael Gyampoh, a District Health Promotion Officer, commended ofi Ghana for the support and urged other corporates to emulate the gesture.

Also present to grace the occasion were Nana Effah Boadum,Pamduhene, Nana Yaa Serwaa, Pamdu Hemaa, Nana Kwesi Twibrempong II, Mesidanhene and Everson Addo Donkor, District Chief Executive of Mesidan.

ofi is a new operating group born out of Olam International. It offers sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients so that consumers can enjoy the healthy and indulgent products they love.

It consists of industry-leading businesses of cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices.

Olam is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fiber to 17,300 customers worldwide.

Its value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations.

GNA

