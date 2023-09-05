Twenty-three players arrive in Black Stars camp 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.5, GNA – Twenty-three players of the Black Stars have arrived at camp to begin training ahead of the final AFCON qualifier against Central Africa Republic (CAR) on Thursday, September 7.

The players joined the team’s camp yesterday to begin preparations for the much anticipated clash.

South Africa-based Richard Ofori and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew are the only two players who were yet to report to camp.

Ghana held its first training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening as the players were taken through various sessions to get them poised for action.

The players are Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah and Abdul Samed-Salis.

The rest were Baba Iddrisu, Edmund Addo, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Konigsdorffer

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah.

Ghana sit top of Group E and would need a positive result against Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday September 7,2023 to book a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

GNA

