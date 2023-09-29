TOR/Quantum Oil fire under control

By Ibrahim Saani/Mavis Quansah

Tema, Sept 29, GNA – The Tema Oil Refinery has explained that its pipelines are safe as the fire outbreak in the early hours of Friday occurred at a booster station, which belongs to Quantum Oil Terminal Limited.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Madam Matilda Adjoah Freempah, the Acting Public Affairs Manager for Tema Oil Refinery Limited, mentioned that the booster station is between GTP and TOR.

She said TOR officials in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Services stepped in early enough to make sure the fire was quenched, and the situation brought under control.

She stated that the cause of the fire outbreak was still unknown, but investigation was still ongoing to ascertain the cause and find possible solutions to prevent future occurrences.

Meanwhile the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command had explained that personnel moved in quickly to stop the potential inferno that started in the early hours of Friday.

GNFS Divisional Officer III (DOIII) Ebenezer Yenzu, who is the Regional Command Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the command received a distress call around 0754 hours.

He said that the Tema Oil Refinery Fire Brigade responded quickly and was able to extinguish the fire.

DOIII Yenzu said the hazards had been reduced, but they were waiting for the leaking pipe to seize.

GNA

