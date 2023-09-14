The crisis in Niger is a concern for all – Algerian President

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – Addelmadjid Tebboune, the President of Algeria, has called for a concerted effort to help resolve the crisis in Niger.

He said “Algeria will initiate intensive consultations with the parties concerned who can contribute and help bring about a peaceful resolution the crisis in Niger”.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said there is the need to establish a roadmap of six months for the elaboration and implementation of the political solution of restoring constitutional rule in Niger; and should the need arise this period could be extended.

It said in the effort to end the crisis, a necessary political arrangement of installing a broadly acceptable and consensus based civilian leader should be instituted within the six-month roadmap framework.

The statement said there is the need for an approach which guarantees and protects the concerns of parties in the deliberative process.

It said there is the need for all African states to reject unconstitutional changes as stated in the 1999 African Union Summit.

More so, the statement said, Algeria would work to organize an international conference on the development of the Sahel region.

On 26 July, 2023, the Government of Niger was overthrown and President Mohamed Bazoum was taken hostage in a coup led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued an ultimatum to the coup leaders threatening military intervention if deposed Bazoum was not returned to power.

Whereas the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali issued a joint statement warning that an ECOWAS intervention in Niger could equally lead to a military response from their states, ECOWAS member states have suspended relations with Niger and closed their air and land borders with the landlocked country.

GNA

