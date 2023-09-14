Krachi East NPP Chairman assures Dr Bawumia of 100 per cent votes

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept 14, GNA – Mr Gyamfi Boateng, Krachi East constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Flagbearer hopeful, a hundred percent of votes in the upcoming election slated for November 4, 2023.

He said out of 648 delegates, 600 delegates comprising polling station executives, Area coordinators and constituency executives has already thrown their unwavering support behind Dr Bawumia.

Mr Gyamfi said it desired a more secure, economically buoyant and better country for all, hence the need to support an experienced and well-prepared leader against other Presidential hopefuls.

He believed the Vice President Dr Bawumia is the only qualified person and father to lead the NPP party to victory in 2024.

Addressing party supporters and delegates of the constituency during a one- day campaign tour of the Vice President, Mr Gyamfi said party supporters and the entire Krachi East constituency, which is the home of NPP in the Oti Region, had known, tried and tested him and realized he was the best candidate for the party in the December 2024 general election.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

