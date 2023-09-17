Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Zoomlion Ghana fumigate markets

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Tema, Sept. 17, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Assembly Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has fumigated markets within the metropolis.

The fumigation exercise was undertaking at the weekend at the New Town Market, Tema Community 1, 8, and 9 Markets, and the Canoe Basin at Fishing Harbour.

Mr. Wisdom Aditse, TMA Head of the Environmental Health Department, said the fumigation exercise was to help eradicate rodent infestations.

The team also sprayed stagnant water pools to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

He added that in October the team would embark on the larviciding programme by touring the whole Metropolis, identify stagnant water and spray it to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

“The spraying exercises would also include public toilets and dumpsites, among others,” he noted.

“The virus spread by the rodents may cause Lassa fever that might lead to death”, he added.

He urged the traders to maintain good sanitation by protecting their food items and encouraged them to practice personal hygiene such as washing their hands with soap under running water, among others.

Mr. Aditse also called on food vendors in the markets to cover their food items and water wells to prevent contamination from flies.

“After the fumigation exercise, the team then goes back to the markets early in the morning to collect all the dead rodents to dispose of them,” he emphasised.

