Tears flow as KETASCO NSMQ finalist is laid to rest

Keta (V/R), Sept. 11, GNA – Students and teachers at the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) among hundreds of mourners on Saturday were unable to hold their tears as they paid their last respect to James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt, a Computer Science Level 200 student at the University of Ghana.

The late James Lutterodt was part of the KETASCO team that qualified for the finals of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

He died on July 3, this year, after a short illness.

The mourners, including family, religious leaders, heads of institutions, and friends filed past the mortal remains of James Lutterodt to bid him farewell.

Reverend Gilbert Golomeke of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Keta Dzelukope, who officiated at the burial service held at the Keta Senior High School Park, urged Christians to always have faith in God.

“God in His own wisdom allows certain things to happen, and no one can question him on that,” he said.

“Life is not measured by how long one lives on earth but rather by the impacts and legacies we leave behind.”

A tribute to the late brilliant student, read by his brother, Jeremiah Lutterodt, said the family had lost a son, brother, a hero, and friend that could not be replaced.

“The memories of our late brother will forever inspire us to be kinder, better and to cherish the bond we share with our loved ones,” he said.

“We cherish the countless moments we shared together and you will forever live in our hearts.”

The KETASCO Old Students’ Association, 2021 batch, the school’s NSMQ team, the Ghana Education Service, and churches among others paid glowing tribute to the science student.

His casket was draped with the school’s flag, which signifies the love and importance the school and family placed on the 19-year-old student.

James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt was born on May 25, 2004, to Mr Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt and Madam Lucy Tetteh. He had six siblings.

He got admission to the Keta Senior High Technical School in 2018, where he later represented his school with other colleagues namely; Bright Senyo Gadzo and Francisca Lamini, for the NSMQ in 2021.

Their outstanding performance raised the flag of the school high and made the whole Volta Region proud for being the only school in the region to have made it to the finals.

Meanwhile, the school has unveiled a sculptured bust in honour of James Lutterodt.

Mr Mawuli Lovi, a Vitual Arts Teacher, received commendation for leading the Department to design and sculpture the bust.

