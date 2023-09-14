TCSPP equip 100 citizens on social accountability tools

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia (WR), Sept. 13, GNA – Participants at a Social Accountability Workshop, have expressed disappointment at the governance processes in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembles (MMDAs).

They were not happy about how contracts were executed without effective coordination between the local Assembly and central government, the level of under dealings in the project execution regime, and the need for a turnaround in most activities between government and the citizens, for the welfare of society.

The workshop was organised by the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), in collaboration with the Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP).

The participants who were drawn from the 40-member STMA Open Government Partnership (OGP) Multi-Stakeholder Forum and other citizens, were oriented on Social Accountability Tools for effective activism, to drive the needed socio-economic growth of their communities.

The training is one of the key activities being implemented under the urban governance component of the TCSPP implemented by the STMA.

The TCSPP is a three-year social intervention programme to change the fortunes of the STMA.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Project Manager, said building the capacity of 40 members of STMA’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) Multi-Stakeholder Forum and 60 community leaders in social accountability, would promote transparency within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis as well as equip participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to monitor and assess government actions.

He said the citizens would also be empowered with the skills and information required to actively participate in governance processes and hold duty-bearers accountable.

Mr Aidoo said it had become important to strengthen urban governance for improvement within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, by creating an informed and engaged group of stakeholders.

“It is expected that participants will have a better understanding of the concept of social accountability, its importance in governance, and application in the context of the metropolis, for monitoring and assessing government actions, as well as engaging with local authorities effectively,” he said.

He said the 60 community leaders were to serve as change agents and represent their communities and advocate their needs within the governance framework.

The workshop was expected to contribute to better governance practices within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, leading to more responsible and transparent decision-making processes, active engagement in civic activities including participating in the OGP and other initiatives aimed at promoting accountable governance processes.

Mr Aidoo prayed that the knowledge and skills gained by participants would result in concrete actions that enhanced transparency, address urban governance challenges, and reduce social exclusion in line with the goals of the TCSPP.

GNA

