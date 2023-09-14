Ketu South Municipal Assembly to dredge Keta lagoon

Credit: Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Sept. 14, GNA – Mr Maxwell Kofi Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, says the Assembly has completed plans to dredge the entire lagoon in the enclave.

This, he said, would help in finding a lasting solution to the widespread perennial flooding in the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) following widespread flooding of some communities after recent heavy rains, Mr Lugudor said the Assembly was teaming up with the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing to dredge the Keta lagoon, which passed through the Municipality.

He said that was the surest way to prevent the perennial occurrence.

“We have engaged with the Water Resources, Works and Housing Ministry to find a permanent solution to this phenomenon. The sector Ministry has also sent a technical team, which carried out an assessment of the entire area and its findings showed that dredging is the best alternative to mitigating this disturbing menace,” Mr Lugudor said.

He said the assembly had consulted with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the necessary processes and documentation had been acquired for the dredging to commence within a short time.

“Very soon, we will do a broader consultation with communities worse affected by the floods to get them to understand the concept for the actual work to commerce,” the MCE indicated.

He called on residents to cooperate with the authorities when the work began in a bid to prevent the phenomenon going forward.

Several communities in the municipality get inundated with floods during the rainy season.

As a result, many residents have had to vacate their homes to put up with their family members in less affected communities.

Some abandon their workplaces, like mechanic shops and grocery shops, which were in low lying areas for fear of the flooding situation.

Major feeder roads are not spared with running water and patches of stagnant water taking over the roads and the overflowing lagoon cutting off most of the communities along the Komla Dumor and the Diamond Cement roads, which connects several communities to the mainland.

The effects of the floods, mostly felt by some communities in Agbozume and Klikor, two low lying areas in the Municipality.

School children are mostly affected by the devastating effects of the floods as most of them lived in the affected communities and have had to meander through the floods to get to school on a daily basis.

Mr Lugudor said the incessant calls from the school children and the residents compelled the Assembly to take the decisive move to address the situation once and for all.

