Symantec partners with Google Cloud to strengthen AI-powered security

Los Angeles, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – Symantec, a division of US technology firm Broadcom, announced Tuesday it is partnering with Google Cloud to embed artificial intelligence into its cybersecurity platform.

This is expected to give Symantec customers a significant technical edge for detecting, understanding, and repelling sophisticated cyber-attacks.

The Symantec and Google Cloud collaboration brings together two of technology’s most accomplished innovators to address a growing cybersecurity gap, the company said.

Google Cloud has been a key partner in accelerating Broadcom’s growth strategy for several years.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

