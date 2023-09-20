South African president deplores investment in war instead of livelihoods

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 20, (Xinhua/GNA) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday deplored investment in war instead of livelihoods.

“It is a grave indictment of this international community that we can spend so much on war, but we cannot support action that needs to be taken to meet the most basic needs of billions of people,” Ramaphosa told the General Debate of the UN General Assembly.

In the aftermath of World War II, the nations of the world made a solemn commitment, to save future generations from the horror and suffering of war.

Through the UN Charter, these nations accepted a shared mandate to foster peace and to promote fundamental human rights, social progress and a better standard of life for all, he said.

“And yet, as we gather here, much of humanity is confronted by war and conflict, by want and hunger, by disease and environmental disaster. Solidarity and trust between states is being eroded. Inequality, poverty and unemployment are deepening,” said Ramaphosa.

At the moment when every human effort should be directed toward the realization of the 2030 Agenda, attention and energies have been diverted by the scourge of war, he said.

But these woes, these divisions, these seemingly intractable troubles, can and must be overcome, he said.”At this moment, we are all called upon to reaffirm these essential qualities that define our common humanity.

These qualities must be evident in how we work together as a global community and as nations to end war and conflict,” said the president.

The international community has the means and the desire to confront and overcome the enormous challenges that face humanity today, he said, calling on nations to demonstrate both the will and the resolve to secure a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for our world and for the generations that will follow.

GNA

