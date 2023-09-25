Russia puts more ICC judges on its wanted list

Moscow, Sept. 23, (dpa/GNA) – Russia has put additional judges and high-ranking officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its wanted list.

The Russian Interior Ministry has placed arrest warrants on Polish ICC President Piotr Hofmański, Peruvian ICC Vice President Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza and German judge Bertram Schmitt, state media reported Monday. Various charges were surmised.

After the Hague-based ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for allegedly abducting Ukrainian children, Russia already put several ICC judges on its wanted list.

At the time, the ICC described the warrants as “insignificant.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has since been accused of various war crimes during the conflict. These include the forced displacement of Ukrainian children.

Kiev estimates that some 100,000 children have been effectively abducted, of whom around 20,000 have now been identified.

The ICC states that Putin and his entourage are directly responsible for the war crimes.

GNA

