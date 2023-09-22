Results from drivers’ demo: Amansie West District Assembly to grade deplorable roads soon

By Samuel Ofori Boateng, GNA

Manso-Nkwanta (Ash), Sept. 22, GNA – The Amansie-West district assembly will in the next two weeks begin to grade the severely deplorable road network in the area.

The interim measure, according to Nii Lartey Ollenu, the District Chief Executive (DCE), was to help ease the burden drivers and travelers in the area go through daily in moving from one community to another.

The road network in the district is in such a deplorable condition that armed robbers have been harassing drivers and passengers on the roads every day, some resulting in fatalities.

Drivers from the various transport unions operating in the area, on Monday, September 18, staged a demonstration and withdrew their services for three days.

This prompted an emergency meeting by the assembly with members of the area’s driver unions.

Main roads linking major communities such as Antoakrom, Akropong, Mmim Nkwanta, Yawkrom, Manso-Nkwanta and others have developed deep gullies, which, according to the drivers, needed urgent attention.

Mr Ollernu informed the drivers that some of the roads such as the one stretching from Anwiankwanta-Mmim junction, through to the adjoining Amansie South District, had been awarded on contract and the constructions works had already started from the Datano portion of the road.

He said Antoakrom-Pakyi number two, had been classified as critical access road and the Government was working on all the necessary documentations for it to be awarded on contract.

Mr Benjamin Frimpong, spokesperson for the drivers at the meeting, said it was disheartening for drivers and passengers to travel on roads in the area.

He said aside frequent breakdown of vehicles, armed robbers had also taken over the road and robbing passengers every day due to the bad nature of the roads and called for urgent attention.

