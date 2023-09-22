Public Services Workers Union elects Greater Accra Regional Council officers

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress, at its Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference, has elected an eleven-member Greater Accra Regional Council officers to steer the affairs of the Union in the region for a four-year term.

The officers include Mr Boakye Yiadom, Chairman; Marian Koomson, Vice Chairperson; Sena Wormakor, Vice Chairperson-Women, and Emma Amanor and Philip Sarpong, First and Second Trustees, respectively.

The rest are Millicent Nweanda, Secretary; Asiedua Patience, Youth Committee Chairperson; Richard Sedzeafia, Youth Committee Vice Chairperson; Janet Koranteng, Women’s Committee Chairperson; Leticia Lamptey, Women’s Committee Vice Chairperson, and Edith Ago Kabutey, Women’s Committee Secretary.

Mr Bernard Adjei, General Secretary, PSWU, advised the new officers to always consult and engage with their members on decisions they made to enable them to be in tune with the issues and concerns of their members.

He called on the Government to facilitate the review of the Single Spine Salary Structure to address the unfairness in remunerations.

The Government should also streamline its size and spending to conform with the current economic crisis the country faces.

“The Government should ensure that in the middle of the economic crisis, it decisions and actions reflect the current situation we all find ourselves,” he said.

Mr Boakye Yiadom, the Greater Accra Regional Chairperson, called on members to support the new leadership to grow the Union in the region.

He said they would always be available and ready to listen to the concerns of members to build a strong Union.

“We would bring our experiences to bear in our new role. Together with the support of our members and the national leadership we will steer the Union to a successful path,” he added.

The Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference is the last of the PSWU Regional Congress to elect its leaders at the regions.

The Union elects it regional leaders every four years.

GNA

