Residents of Odumase Number One benefit from health screening exercise

Odumase Number One, (B/R), Sept. 23, GNA – More than 300 residents of Odumase Number One in the Sunyani West Municipality have been screened for various health conditions.

Odomfour Dr. Kwasi Apraku III, the Paramount Chief of the Odumase Number One, sponsored the free health screening exercise, held at the Sasama market in the town to mark the celebration of the birthday of Ghana’s first president the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

A team of health workers led by Mrs. Rachel Adutwumwaa Gyasi, a Nurse at the Cross Care Hospital, a private health facility in the Sunyani Municipality conducted the day’s health outreach exercise.

Most of the beneficiaries were widows, single mothers and the aged who were screened for diabetes, blood pressure, sugar levels and body mass index and were provided with multi-vitamin tablets afterwards.

The other health workers were drawn from the Techiman Alhamadiya Hospital and the Ayinasu Health Centre near Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

Some of the beneficiaries who had serious health complications were referred to health facilities for further diagnosis and treatment.

According to Mrs. Adutwumwaa, high blood pressure was very common among the aged women and advised the people to check their eating habit and avoid unhealthy lifestyles and further recommended the need for the people to have enough rest.

Later in an interview, Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Paramount Queen mother of the Odumase Number One Traditional Area, told the GNA she and the Paramount Chief had prioritised health matters for the health and safety of the people.

She appealed to the government to facilitate the completion of the Agenda 111 district hospital being constructed at Odumase to provide healthcare at the door-step of the people.

Nana Poduo II advised the people, particularly women in the area to do regular medical checkups and avoid self-medication.

Mr Yaw Amoah Yeboah, the Youth Development adviser of Odomfour Apraku III, said, “as a medical practitioner the health concerns of the people are very dear to the heart of our chief.”

He said the Paramount Chief had instituted the health screening exercise with the aim to reach more than 6,000 residents within six months.

