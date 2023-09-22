Report harmful practices to authorities — Youth Activist

By Patience Tawiah, GNA

Nkwanta (O/R), Sept 22, GNA – Miss Mavis Naa Aryee, the Programme’s Officer of Curious Minds Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has appealed to Ghanaians not to remain silent on issues of sex abuse and other harmful practices, but report to the appropriate institutions for the law to deal with such perpetrators.

She said most people failed to open up or even report those crimes to the appropriate authorities due to some cultural beliefs, stigmatisation and interferences by interested parties in the society.

She made the appeal during a colloquium/forum in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, on the theme; ‘Eliminating Harmful Practices for Sustainable Development.”

Miss Aryee said if victims failed to stand up for their right and report harmful practices in the society, perpetrators would continue to sexually assault young people, especially girls.

“It is better to report to the authorities like DOVVSU and Social Welfare than to say because there would be costs involved or society will talk about you, so you won’t take any steps,” she noted.

“We cannot eradicate this harmful practice in our various communities if victims kept quiet, and when that happens, we are not building a better Ghana for the future generation.”

GNA

