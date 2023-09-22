Police prevent protestors from marching on to Jubilee House

Eric Marfo/Agnes Ansah/Ikimah Muslim

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – The Police have for the second time prevented protestors from marching on the Jubilee House, the seat of the government.

The protest, dubbed ‘Occupy Julorbi House’ and organised by pressure group Democracy Hub started on Thursday, September 21, 2023, despite an injunction on the event.

The Police Thursday arrested some of the protestors, who said they were demonstrating to register their displeasure about the high cost of living in the country.

On Friday, the Police prevented them from getting close to the Jubilee House.

This time, the police declined to arrest any protestors, but barricaded the routes to the Presidency.

At 1200 hours, the Police blocked the road from the 37 Military Hospital.

The protestors, who have also resolved to continue the protest, have huddled in the center of the road, preventing motorists and vehicles from Accra Central from using it.

However, the police have dispatched reinforcements and are bringing the situation under control.

Addressing the demonstrators, Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the protest organisers, stated that the crowd would not break up until they were given access to the Jubilee House.



The protestors, who have accused the government of mishandling the economy, are demanding a range of reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.



On Thursday, 49 of them were arrested at the 37 Trotro station while preparing to march on the Jubilee House.

The police stated they arrested the group because they disregarded the injunction placed on the protest.



Protest organizers, on the other hand, said they had not received a court order barring them from carrying out the demonstration.

GNA

