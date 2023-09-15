Regional Maritime University partners with Lamar Marine Services to build boats

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has signed a groundbreaking collaboration with Lamar Marine, a Dubai-based company specializing in boat building, firefighting, and oil rigs.

The partnership was officially announced during a meeting held at the RMU to commence new era of innovation and environmental stewardship in Ghana’s maritime sector.

Mr Mohammed Sahel, the Managing Director of Lamar Marine, revealed the company’s intention to lease a portion of land near the beach area from RMU.

This land will be used to construct a warehouse and a workshop for assembling boats from scratch.

The boats, constructed from lightweight and durable fiber optics, will cater for the Ghanaian and West African markets, primarily for monitoring, security, and fishing purposes.

These boats offer enhanced safety features and improved fuel economy.

Mr. Sahel said Lamar Marine’s commitment to clearing debris from the lagoon, extending from the entry point to the university forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“This initiative will involve the construction of two to three custom-made boats designed to remove plastics and other waste from the lagoon,” he said.

The waste will be repurposed and transformed the area into a tourist attraction with water sports facilities.

Mr Sahel emphasized Lamar Marine’s environmentally friendly and non-toxic operational practices.

Dr. Baboucarr Njie, the Registrar at the RMU, welcomed the partnership, saying it would be mutually beneficial to both RMU and Lamar Marine.

He said the University had agreed to provide eight plots of land, each measuring 70 x 100 feet, for the construction of Lamar Marine’s facilities.

Additionally, RMU will facilitate the training of Lamar Marine staff and students in boat building and maintenance.

Mr Prashant Kamath, a member of the Board of Directors at Lamar Marine Services Limited, emphasized the advantages of incorporating speedboats into Ghana’s transportation system.

He said the mode of transport could reduce costs, travel time, and contribute to saving lives, especially in areas with limited road access.

He expressed optimism about the collaboration, highlighting its potential benefits for RMU students, as it would offer them valuable training opportunities in boat construction and fabrication.

He assured Management of the University of strict adherence to the regulations and standards set by the Ghana Maritime Authority.

He said they were committed to conducting their activities in a manner that would not harm the water and fishing sector, drawing on their extensive experience as a boat company since 1973.

Dr. Jethro W. Brooks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, lauded the initiative and pledged the University’s full support.

He said the partnership would provide students with practical exposure to deepen their knowledge and understanding of marine engineering.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor was accompanied by RMU’s Management Staff, to tour the sea areas surrounding the University to familiarize themselves with the potential impact of the collaboration.

He said the partnership between Lamar Marine Services Limited and the Univerwity held great promise for advancing Ghana’s maritime capabilities while enriching the education and skills

of future marine engineers and professionals.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

