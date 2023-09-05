Regional Maritime University, MODEC support female students in welding and fabrication certification 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr., the Acting Vice Chancellor, Regional Maritime University (RMU), says the university will aggressively engage industry players for the improved training of its students.

He said the University would also continue to provide continuous development programmes for participants to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Dr Brooks Jr. was speaking at the closing ceremony of the RMU-Mitsui Ocean Development and Engineering Company Inc. (MODEC) Sponsor Female Welder Training Programme aimed at empowering and encouraging more females to take up vocational courses relevant to the Maritime Industry and its allied fields.

MODEC sponsored seven female Senior High School graduates to study a three-month course in welding and fabrication at RMU.

The beneficiaries are Angela Sackey, Theresa Osei Dampo, Priscilla Dadjo, Hegar Frimpong, Nelle Akurugu, Stella Akofa, and Favor Gbadjo.

The students received an RMU certificate and the opportunity to write the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) examination for welders.

MODEC, together with Tullow, refurbished and resourced the State-of-the-art welding training and fabrication Centre at RMU at the cost of $1.6m to provide excellent professional vocational training to the oil and gas and allied sectors.

The Centre has trained over 500 professionals in Ghana and West Africa but unfortunately, less than 5 per cent of the trained professionals are females.

Hence, the reason MODEC decided to invest heavily in the all-female welding programme is to provide young females with the opportunity to gain practical professional skills that will kick-start their career and entrepreneurial pursuits.

The Vice-Chancellor said the students have not only succeeded in passing the rigorous practical works and the RMU examination but have also achieved the distinguished CWB Level 1 certification, as welders.

“Their dedication, hard work, and perseverance have paved the way for a brighter future not only for them but for other female students who may wish to follow suit,” he added.

He said as they look back at their achievement, “We are reminded of the positive impact we can create when we join forces and channel our efforts towards a common goal.”

The Vice-Chancellor said through the training programme, they have not only equipped these seven ladies with invaluable skills but have also imparted a sense of empowerment and independence that would shape their lives in the years to come.

He said additionally, their two dedicated instructors, who were generously sponsored by MODEC for the CWB Level 2 instructor certification in Canada, have returned.

He expressed the hope that all administrative processes would soon be completed so that they would be able to serve their cherished customers.

Dr Brooks Jr, said the collaboration between RMU and MODE had proven to be a catalyst for change and together, they have ignited a spark that had the potential to blaze a trail of progress.

Mr Theophilus Ahwireng, the Managing Director of MODEC commended Management of RMU and Cooperate Professional Industry (CPI). and other partners on the project, for sharing important skills and knowledge with the participants.

He also commended the partners for coordinating, supervising, and preparing the two Instructors to acquire the highly sought after CWB Level 2 certification in Canada.

“You are among a class of very few young women in the country who have acquired a world class skill in basic welding, and I believe this will open many great opportunities for you for new and exciting careers,” he said.

The CEO congratulated the two Instructors (Fareed Mohammed Amoah and Mark Amanie) for taking the highly coveted CWB Level 2 certification exam, saying this was a very tough certification process with a high requirement in both the theory and practical examinations.

He said the benefits of the Instructor’s Certification to the country, the upstream and allied industries, RMU and to the Instructors could not be over-emphasized.

“It is our expectation that you will make the skills you have acquired readily available to enhance, train and instruct many others to upgrade the level of specialist welding in the country, which is the objective of your fully funded programme by MODEC,” he added.

He said MODEC, CPI Training and RMU would support the ladies to get started, however, they must drive their momentum for continued success.

He said MODEC was committed to building quality local capacity to develop Ghana’s Oil and gas industry (and allied industries).

“We will therefore continue to collaborate with partners that share this vision, and I am pleased with the outcome of this project and look forward to further collaboration with RMU & CPI Training,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

