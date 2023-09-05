Morocco Granted Status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN 

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Foreign Ministers of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) granted Morocco, on Monday in Jakarta, the status of “Sectoral Dialogue Partner”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said in a press release.

Morocco becomes the first North African country to obtain this status, thus consolidating its position as a privileged interlocutor of this geopolitical and economic grouping of great importance, the statement said.

This status consolidates the vision of HM King Mohammed VI concerning the diversification of partnerships and its opening to new geopolitical blocks, the statement said.

It also constitutes a recognition by the grouping of the role of Morocco, under the leadership of the Sovereign, as a hub of stability in Africa and the Arab world and reflects the momentum of partnerships between Morocco and the countries of South East Asia.

The agreement in principle for granting the status of “Sectoral Dialogue Partner” to Morocco was announced during the 56th Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, held on July 11 and 12, 2023 in Jakarta.

During that meeting, the same status was granted to South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

GNA

