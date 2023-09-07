Preview: Ghana risks missing out at AFCON as Central African Republic seek historic qualification 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 07, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana will need positive results in their last Group E match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, if they are to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be held in Cote D’ Ivoire next January.

The good news for Ghanaian fans is that the Black Stars have not lost a competitive home fixture in the last 21 years, but the bad news is that the Central African Republic are no strangers to pulling off massive upsets.

Back in 2021, the Central African Republic travelled to Lagos and stunned the Super Eagles of Nigeria at their own backyard, and the Black Stars of Ghana would be wary of the threat the Central African Republic posses, especially after their 1-1 draw back in June.

Ghana, despite being at the top of Group E with nine points, is only separated by two points from the third-placed Central African Republic, while Angola is second with eight points.

With Madagascar out of the qualification picture, a place in Cote D’ Ivoire next year is up for grabs for all these three nations, with so much drama anticipated for the final round of matches.

The Central African Republic would be very poised to book a place in their first ever AFCON, having missed out on the tournament since its inception in 1957.

Black Stars Chris Hughton would be without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been ruled out of the clash due to injury, and likewise, Belgium-based winger Joseph Painstil.



Inaki Williams, who missed recent call-ups due to injury, was named in the 25-man squad, as was Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who returns to the squad after missing out on the World Cup last year.



Ghana captain Dede Ayew, despite being clubless, has been called up by coach Hughton, while newly signed West Ham player Mohammed Kudus is expected to lead the attack of the Black Stars.



Baba Rahman has also returned to the squad, while Medeama FC player Jonathan Sowah earned his debut call-up.

Central African Republic, on the other hand, have named a strong squad for Ghana, which includes key players Geoffrey Lembet, Marco Yapende, and Amiens striker Louis Mafouta.

Mafouta has been a standout performer for Wild Beasts, and the 29-year-old sits third in the qualifier scoring charts, only behind Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

Possible Black Stars Starting XI: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK), Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku,Baba Rahman, Salis Samed, Edmund Addo, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

Possible Central African Republic starting XI: Lembet (GK), Ndobe, Yangao, Niamthe, Guinari; Youga, Toropite, Pirioua; Namnganda, Mafouta, Manzoki

Kick Off Time: 16: 00 (GMT)

GNA

