Plan International Ghana holds review, start-up meeting with partners 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Jasikan (O/R), Sept. 28, GNA-Plan International Ghana, Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area, has organised a day’s review and start-up meeting with partners at Jasikan in the Oti Region.

The review meeting was attended by district stakeholders and community members.

Giving the purpose of the engagement, Mr. Sulemana Hor Gbana, Manager, Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area of Plan International Ghana, says they have instituted a yearly review meeting with partners to reevaluate what they have implemented for the previous financial year to reflect on achievements, share lesions and gaps.

He said they have been implementing activities in the Jasikan Municipality for the past three years, so there was the need to brief partners as a way of transparency to collectively progress.

Mr. Gbana said they would also take the opportunity to present to participants what they would be doing in the ensuing year and thus, asked the participants to continue monitoring their implemented activities to sustain the gains made.

Mr. Alfred Dzikunoo, Programme Co-ordinator, Plan International Ghana, Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area, charged the community members to sacrifice for the development of their communities.

Mr. Dzikunoo, who did presentation on “Plan International’s Programme guide and approaches,” said community mobilization, latterly had been a challenge as community members do not show-up for programmes, thus affecting programme implementations and therefore, called for a change.

He also called on the participants to give them feedback on executed projects as it was needed to inform decisions and amendments.

Mr. John Frempong-Duah, Monitoring and Evaluation Co-ordinator, Plan International Ghana, Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area, advised participants to create a resilient and protective environment both at home and school for better health and learning outcomes for children, especially girls.

This, he said, would enable them to achieve “equitable access to and effective utilization of WASH, Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) education, health facilities and services by January 2026.”

Mrs. Elizabeth Kessiwaa Anim-Adjanor, Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive, commended Plan International Ghana for numerous development projects they brought to the Municipality during this short period of entering the Municipality.

They were also presentations on grant funded projects (Be-Smart), grant funded project (IPADEV), planned sponsorship funded programme activities for FY24, among others.

Plan International Ghana has been in the Jasikan Municipality since 2021 to “work for a just world, which advances children’s rights and equality for girls.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

