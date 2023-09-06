Pioneers of University Primary School “return home” after 50 years to give back

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Sept 6, GNA – The pioneers of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Primary School have paid a visit to their alma mater 50 years after completion to support the school.

The visit coordinated by Central Alumni Foundation, an organisation that leverages old students to drive development in the Central Region was also to show gratitude to the school and inspire the pupils.

The 1973 alumni presented the school with a variety of science equipment and a 65-inch smart TV to reinvigorate their science laboratory to make teaching and learning of science more practical.

The school also took delivery of some sports equipment including footballs, volleyballs, basketballs and a variety of sports kits.

The group also donated 80 litres of paint to the Archbishop Amissah Memorial School at Duakor near UCC, to give it a facelift.

Earlier, the old students including Madam Rosemary Ardayfio, a retired Deputy Chief Sub Editor of Graphic Communications Group, located and spent time with some of their teachers to reminisce their days in school and appreciate them.

Handing over the items at a brief ceremony, the alumni made up of various professionals, delivered pep talks to enable the students make informed career choices to inspire them to reach greater heights.

Madam Joyce Brandful, spokesperson of the group, observed that children were impressionable at their age and therefore, it was the best time to guide them in their life choices.

She said the purpose of the group was to look out for one another, support their teachers who were alive and give back to the school.

“We are appreciative of what our teachers did to help us that got us to this point in life and what the school provided for our teachers to enable them train us,” she said.

Madam Brandful said the alumni had already organised a workshop to give teachers in the school, 21st Century teaching skills to enable them to perform their duty with excellence.

Dr Benjamin Arthur, a neurosurgeon and member of the year group, told the students that they were unique in their own ways and urged them to be focused, disciplined, and open-minded to excel.

“Read more, work harder and pay attention to details because it really changed my life. What I learnt here, had sent me to the best schools in the world, and you can do it too,” he emphasised.

Mrs Georgina Aglobitse, the Headmistress of the school, welcoming the old students back home, expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying she was hopeful that the items would improve sports and academic activities, particularly the study of science in the school.

“Whatever you have lost in procuring these items, may you get it in many folds. We pray that the good Lord continues to protect you and give you good health and long life,” she added.

Madam Ardayfio described the visit as ‘nostalgic’, adding, “Looking back and looking at the great lessons we were taught here, it is laudable to come and give back to the school.

“And indeed, it is also a good opportunity for us to see ourselves again after many years,” she stated.

Mr Selete Nyomi, Executive Director of CAF, applauded the alumni for their “noble action” and entreated old students of schools in the Central region to give back to the region.

“Your schools and their various host communities need your support. We are ready to assist you to organise your activities,” he added.

GNA

