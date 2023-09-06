Case of electrician who strangled girlfriend adjourned to October 20

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – A Kaneshie District Court has adjourned to October 20, 2023, the case of the 38-year-old electrician accused of strangling his 20-year-old girlfriend at Kpone Bawaleshie in the Greater Accra Region.

Kwame Krampah, aka Awana, is said to have strangled the victim with a blue nylon rope from behind, after which he allegedly had sex with the dead body before burying it in the neighbourhood.

Krampah, who is facing a murder charge, has had his plea preserved by the court.

When the matter was called, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Margaret O. Boadi, said the police are still investigating the matter.

The prosecution told the court the Police had yet to forward a duplicate docket to the Attorney General for advice.

The prosecutor said the complainant, Joyce Agbo, was a trader, and Krampah was a plumber.

It said Agbo and Krampah resided at Bawaleshie.

According to the prosecution, Agbo was the mother of Judith Kpeglo, the deceased

The prosecutor said Kpeglo, who was a pupil teacher at a school at Kpone Bawaleshie, left home for work on July 11, 2023, but did not return.

On July 17, 2023, Agbo reported her daughter missing to the police.

The prosecution said intelligence led to the arrest of Krampah, who was the deceased boyfriend.

It said investigations revealed that on July 11, 2023, at about 1400 hours, Kpeglo left the school to buy food and went to Krampah’s house to eat it.

After she was done eating, Kpeglo told Krampah that she was going back to school and without any provocation, he attacked her from behind with a blue nylon rope and strangled her.

On the same day, at about 2200 hours, Krampah dug a grave at a nearby plot and buried the body.

The prosecution said Krampah admitted the crime in his caution statement and led the Police to the spot where he buried the deceased.

An order of the court was obtained, and the body was exhumed and deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

GNA

