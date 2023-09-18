Philanthropist donates mattresses, pillows to Bongo District Hospital

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bongo (U/E), Sept. 18, GNA – Mr Charles Adongo, a Philanthropist and native of the Balungu community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, has donated 15 mattresses and pillows to the Bongo District Hospital.

The donation was part of his contribution to supporting the hospital’s dealings with the menace of shortage and deterioration of mattresses.

Making the presentation, Mr Harrison Adongo said it was in fulfillment of a promise made by Charles to support the male ward of the hospital where he had earlier observed the need when his nephew was a patient at the facility.

“We are, therefore, here as Charles’ family to present these items on his behalf to the hospital administration and plead that the hospital uses it, most especially in the male ward which he visited. It is our hope this widow’s mite of ours will be put to good use and to the appropriate place,” he added.

Ms Estella Abazesi, the Bongo District Director of the Ghana Health Service, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked Mr Adongo for the gesture and promised that they would be used in the male ward as requested.

She appealed to the residents of Bongo to continue to support the hospital and advocate for the district to also benefit from the government’s flagship programme, Agenda 111, to help improve quality healthcare delivery.

She stated that the facility was upgraded into a district hospital due to the increasing population of the area, hence there was the need for the government to provide the right infrastructure for the provision of standard healthcare of the people in its catchment area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

