Flash floods in Vietnam kill two, leave eight missing

Hanoi, Sept 13, (dpa/GNA) – Heavy rains in northern mountain provinces of Vietnam, have caused flash flooding and landslides in several areas, killing two people and leaving eight missing, authorities said on Wednesday.

The destruction occurred on Tuesday night, with the biggest devastation at the Lien Minh Commune of Lao Cai province, where many local residents’ property and homes washed away, the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control said.

Rescue forces said it is difficult to reach the disaster-stricken region due to high floodwaters and extensive inundated areas.

Local authorities are searching for the missing.

The Vietnam National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, has warned of more flooding in the region in the coming days.

GNA

