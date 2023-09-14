Only creative journalists will survive emerging media space – Communication Expert

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Dr Theodora Dame Adjin-Tettey, Lecturer, School of Communications, University of Ghana, has advised student journalists to be creative to survive in the changing media space after school.

She said they needed not to rely solely on what they were taught in class, but take advantage of new trends in the journalism space to learn and create meaningful news and contents on their own.

She added that this would make the prospective media professionals not feel redundant or left out when they go into the world of work.

Dr Adjin-Tettey said this at the opening of the maiden Women In Media Education Network Summit organised by the Ghana Commission for UNESCO in collaboration with the German Commission for UNESCO in Accra.

The three-day summit, September 13-15, 2023, will train and inspire 100 female communication students in journalism and media practice in a bid to increase the number of women in media as well as address the under representation of women in media.

The female communication students were drawn from the University of Media, Arts and Communication, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Wisconsin International University College Ghana, and GH Media School.

Dr Adjin-Tettey said it was important for the students to develop an attitude to learn, especially learning on the job through internships and attachments, to complement what they were taught.

“They need to also take advantage of digital platforms in journalism. They are a lot of opportunities in the digital space and new emerging areas of journalism like data journalism,” she added.

Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, Secretary-General, Ghana Commission for UNESCO, in a speech read on her behalf, said the summit was a testament to the Commission’s unwavering commitment to promote gender equality and create more spaces for women in media.

“We want to ensure that these students are equipped with the skills necessary for their studies and practice of journalism, and with an experience and network that will contribute to their heightened interest in media, and ensure that they ultimately thrive in their media careers,” she stressed.

The three-day summit would enlighten the students in Ethical Communication and Writing Compelling Stories, Opportunities for Women in the Ghanaian Media, Safeguarding Oneself Against Cyberbullying, Fact-checking and How to Thrive and Excel in the Ghanaian Media Space.

